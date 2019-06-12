South Africa: Eskom's Coal Dependence Is Strangling SA's Transition to a Greener Future - Greenpeace

analysis

As more countries begin moving towards environmentally friendly power options, Greenpeace Africa has tasked South Africa's power utility with implementing a 'Just Transition' away from coal and towards a green future.

South Africa and Eskom are lagging behind in the global move towards renewable energy sources, according to environmental activist group Greenpeace. Amidst the resignation of Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe and the power utility's reliance on state bailouts to cover its R500-billion debt, it also has to focus on bringing South Africa's energy sector into a green future.

A report commissioned by Greenpeace Africa and written by Energy Economist Prof Dr Uwe Leprich entitled Eskom: A Roadmap to Powering the Future, highlights the power utility's need for urgent transformation.

"Eskom's reform is almost laughably overdue; the utility is technically insolvent, inefficient, unable to guarantee security of supply, wildly unprepared for an energy transition to renewable energy and is the country's biggest emitter of toxic pollutants and greenhouse gases, which are driving us towards a climate and pollution emergency," said Happy Khambule, Greenpeace Africa's senior political adviser.

The report, which outlines multiple steps the struggling power utility should take, focuses on two key issues: the total phasing out of coal by...