Liberia FA Cup - LISCR FC Ends Oilers Unbeaten Run to Reach FA Cup Final

LISCR Football Club reached their third successive FA Cup final by beating LPRC Oilers 2-0 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Unbeaten in the league, Oiler were hoping to keep alive their hopes of winning the league and FA Cup by crashing LISCR FC out of the FA Cup. However, they failed to reach the final of the FA Cup after second half goals from Alloy Brown and Curtis Koon scored ended their unbeaten run in the 2019 season.

LISCR FC will play defending champions, Barrack Young Controllers that came from a goal down to beat Keitrace FC 5-2 in the other semifinal match. The two teams played in the 2018 final which Barrack Young Controllers won following a convincing 4-0 win.

LISCR FC Gambian coach, Tapha Manneh said it's payback time after the 2018 FA Cup final defeat he described as embarrassing.

"It is about time we revenge. Barrack Young Controllers embarrassed us with a 4-0 defeat in last year's final and I think it's time we pay back. We have the time to prepare well for them and we are going to prepare fully and make sure last year doesn't repeat itself", Tapha Manneh said.

Liberia's Confederation Cup representatives will be known when the two teams played in the final at the Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County on June 16.