Nigeria: President Weah Visits Nigeria Today

Monrovia — The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, leaves the country today, Tuesday June 11, 2019 for Abuja, the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Weah's visit is in honor of an invitation from his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, to attend what is called Nigeria's Democracy Day scheduled for June 12.

Democracy Day is June 12, a national public holiday in Nigeria, which until June 6, 2018, was held annually on May 29, the day the military handed over power to an elected civilian government in 1999, marking the beginning of the longest continuous civilian rule since Nigeria's independence from colonial rule in 1960. It is a tradition that has been held annually, beginning in year 2000.

While in Nigeria, the Liberian Leader is expected to hold bilateral discussions with President Buhari.

The President's delegation includes Foreign Affairs Minister Gbehzohngar Findley, Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Minister of State without Portfolio Trokon Kpui and Head of the National Investment Commission Molewuleh B. Gray.

The delegation will return home on Friday, June 14, 2019.

While the Liberian Leader is away, Hon. Nathaniel F. McGill, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, will chair the affairs of the Cabinet in close consultation with the Vice President, Madam Jewel Howard-Taylor and via telephone conversation with the President.