Nigeria: Josepdam Terminal Gets Iso Certification

Operator of Terminal A at the Tin Can Island Port Complex, Josepdam Port Services (JPS), has been certified with ISO 9001:2015 by a certification firm in the United Kingdom.

The certification is a confirmation that the system is compliant to a particular standard of quality management system, which means the system of the organisation is compliant to quality and doing the right thing, developing appropriate processes and procedures with due compliance.

The Managing Director, JPS, Simon Travers, while receiving the certificate in Lagos, enjoined all staff to maintain the momentum, and continue to improve on the organisation's processes and system that led to the successful certification of the ISO 9001:2015.

Travers, who was represented by the Port's General Manager, David Iriabe, commended the staff for their steadfastness in achieving the feat. He said: "We are here to celebrate excellence, hardworking and teamwork because without it, we won't gather here today.

"The certification is not a one-off thing but a continuous engagement, which must show in the way we work, respond to customers, and for the first three years of the certification, I know the staff are more than capable to get the renewal."

The Port Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Tin Can Island Port, Emmanuel Apother, commended the terminal operator for subjecting its processes and procedures to global check and certification.He described the certification as the beginning of success, saying: "It is an occasion that gladdens my heart because it is not an easy thing to get certified because it involves someone watching over you and ensure you do the right thing, but I believe it's a start of greater things."

The Managing Consultant, DU&T, John Aderibigbe, said: "The certificate shows you passed an exam, that you are conforming; and to maintain the certificate there is a need to ensure continuous improvement. And when we say continuous improvement, we are reviewing your processes, customer requirement, what is the new requirement, and must be up-to-date with the requirement.

"Every year, the certification body will come to ensure that the system is still working appropriately and still complying with the new trend of requirement. They are certified by Care Certification Limited in the United Kingdom, and when certified by that type of company, it means your certification is recognised globally, then you can trade internationally, and it gives the organisation the platform to trade globally," he said.