Sierra Leone: As Orange Donates Food Items

Windfall for Muslims in the south and east of Sierra Leone

Orange Sierra Leone has continued with its nationwide Iftah donations across the country as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and solidarity with Muslims in the country.

On Thursday 30th and Friday 31st May, 2019 the team, led by CSR Manager, Desmond Spaine, supplied food items to major Mosques in Moyamba, Bo and Kenema. The supply of food items has also extended to the disable community and other vulnerable groups such as the aged.

At the Umar Binkatib Central Mosque in Moyamba, the Orange team from Freetown led by Desmond Spaine CSR Manager together with Augustus Bendu, Supervisor Regional office South and Hardy Momoh Manager Moyamba District jointly handed over the food items to the Moyamba mosque on behalf of Orange Sierra Leone.

Hardy Momoh earlier on introduced the Orange team and spoke on the purpose of the donation. Mr. Desmond Spaine conveyed the heart warm felicitations from the management of Orange Sierra Leone and disclosed to the Moyamba Central Mosque Jamat the CEO and the entire management of Orange is donating food items as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to the people of Sierra Leone.

He continued that Orange Sierra Leone is giving back to society by way of giving food items to Muslims and vulnerable groups across the country. The team used the opportunity to speak to the jamat about the different products and services of Orange Sierra Leone, including the Sunakati Promotion draw and called on all to subscribe to Orange by buying new sim cards or by simply transact in Orange money.

A similar presentation was also done at the Mandingo Central Mosque in Bo, southern Sierra Leone where the Mandingo Central Mosque Chief Imam warmly welcomed the Orange team to the Jamatt. He thanked the management of Orange through the Almighty Allah to have ensured that the Jamatt benefits from such a gesture at this time of the Ramadan.

Chief Imams for the Hangha Road Central mosque also took time to welcome the Orange team to their mosque and also prayed for the team and the management of Orange Sierra Leone for the gesture. He used the opportunity to solicit the Jamat to offer general prayers for the Jamat.

Earlier on CSR manager Desmond Spaine spoke to the jamat and its leadership about the rationale for such a donation. He expressed the felicitations of the CEO and the management of Orange.

The team later made another presentation of food items to the St. Paul School for the Blind, Bo as a continuation of the ifath donations.

Similar donations were also done at the central mosque in Kenema. The muslim jamat thanked the team from Orange for the donations and prayed to the Almighty Allah to bless the business of Orange.