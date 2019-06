Gambian pair Gibril Sillah and Madi Fatty were yesterday evening feted as champions of the Senegalese Cup, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Playing for first division outfit Tenueugeth FC, the duo proved instrumental in the community outfit's impressive surge to the finals scoring twelve goals between them.

A former striker of Real de Banjul and the Gambian U-20, Madi saw his side beat 10-man US Goree by a goal to nothing to be confirmed cup winners.