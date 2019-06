Medani. — Five persons , all members of one family , were killed Tuesday in a traffic accident at Hantoub bridge near Medani city, capital of Gezira state.

Eyewitnesses told SUNA that the accident occurred when a grace car with five persons on board coming from Khartoum after participation of the family in marital ceremony of its son collided with a slip-up truck over the bridge.

They added that only the driver of the grace car survived the collision.