11 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Investigation Committee for Sit-in Events Continues Work

Khartoum — The Committee for investigation in the events that took place in the sit-in on June 3 has continued its work, visited the scene of the events, taken materials and photographs of the site and interrogated a number of witnesses from regular forces and eyewitnesses.

In a statement to SUNA, a source of the Public Prosecution said that the Attorney-General added representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the Advisory Council for Human Rights, the National Human Rights Commission and the Bar Association to the membership of the Committee.

He added that the Commission would submit the results of the investigation within the next few days to the Attorney General.

