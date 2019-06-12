Sudan: Al-Taweel Calls On TMC and FDFC to Return to Negotiation

Khartoum — The Representative of the National Free Independents, Osman Ibrahim Al-Taweel has called on the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Declaration of Freedom and Change (FDFC) to return to the negotiation table to avoid the state of instability in the country.

Al-Taweel, addressing the Forum of the Forces of the Revolutionary Group, held, Tuesday, in SUNA, has called on the FDFC to stop escalationand contribute to solving the problems facingthe country.

He said that the strike and civil disobedience are harmless means of achieving the demands, but they harm the interests of the citizens as they disrupt the daily work.

He said that there are parties that want to invest in the disagreements between the TMC and the DFDC, lauding the pivotal mediation role of the Ethiopian Prime Minister to bridge the gap between the two sides.

He expressed hope that the Ethiopian mediation will succeed.