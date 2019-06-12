11 June 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: No Trend to Devaluate Dollar Rate for Customs Purposes - Finance

Khartoum — Undersecretary ministry of Finance Dr. Abdelmunem Mohamed Al Tayeb, explained that the value rate of dollar accredited for customs purposes is estimated at SDG15 per dollar.

This was made according to the recent amendment on the package of the economic reforms, the undersecretary has said.

Al Tayeb, disclosed before a meeting held Tuesday with heads of departments in the ministry that a specialized committee was assigned to assess the recent devaluation of dollar from SDG18 to SDG15.

The committee is now he said is assessing the impacts of the recent devaluation on prices of commodities to achieve the objectives of the economic reform.

