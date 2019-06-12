Malawi: Chakwera Fasts Over Election Court Case

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has started fasting for what he calls "victory over wickedness" and for good leaders and truth to reign in Malawi.

In a social media statement, Chakwera says the three-day fasting ends on Friday, a day when the Constitutional court is expected to meet the legal team for the MCP, UTM as well as President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Chakwera and UTM president Saulos Chilima have dragged MEC to court over the messy presidential election were marred by massive irregularities as well as vote manipulation in favour of Mutharika.

"To mark the start of the three-day fast, you are invited to read the Book of Esther and John Reverend Chakwera for a special prophetic prayer service in the mini-theatre at Crossroads Hotel on the morning of Wednesday, June 12 from 6am to 7am," says the statement.

MEC has dismissed the vote manipulation reports but Mutharika said he was also robbed of his votes in the central region.