Somalia: U.S. Vows to Intensify Security Operations to Stabilize the Country

The United States on Tuesday vowed to intensify its security operations against al-Shabab to help stabilize Somalia.

A joint statement was issued following a meeting between top Somali government officials, visiting Thomas D. Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and U.S. ambassador to Somalia Donald Yamamoto in Mogadishu.

"U.S. security assistance to Somalia is an important part of our efforts to work with the people and government of Somalia for peace and stability," said Yamamoto.

"Peace and stability for Somalia means more stability in the entire region. It also means that the people of Somalia will be able to better focus on building a prosperous future," he added.

Discussions centered on progress the U.S. interagency team has witnessed in Somalia, as well as U.S. whole-of-government support for the Somali government.

They said Somali security forces and their partners continue to apply pressure on terrorist networks in Somalia to create conditions for further political and economic development.