Groupings for the Gambia Press Union football tourney have been done yesterday.

Foroyaa Newspaper falls in pool B facing the likes of Afri Radio, Star FM and GRTS while Group A comprises The Point Newspaper, The Standard, The Voice and Paradise Fm.

Billed to tee off June 21st, the two best performing outfits in each group seal a berth to the semi-finals.

The tournament is staged to promote harmony amongst news organizations.