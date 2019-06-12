Gambia: Queen Scorpions Camp Ahead of Double Header Friendlies

The Gambia national women Scorpions, Sunday moved to camp at the Gambia Football Federation Football hotel in Yundum, ahead of their much awaited double header international friendlies with Ethiopia.

The team have not been in action since they were bowed out by nine-time African champions, Nigeria in the 2018 African Women's Cup of nations qualifiers.

They will be back in action when they square-off with their East Africa counterpart in double legged international friendly matches on Saturday 15th and Tuesday 18th June 2019 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Coach Mariama Sowe and her technical department will use the two friendlies to prepare the team for subsequent African women cup of nations qualifiers for Congo Brazzaville next year.

Speaking to this reporter in a telephone conversation, Coach Bom Sowe said the team started training on Friday and moved to camp on Sunday ahead of the double header friendly clash.

She revealed that two of her players plying their trade in Nigeria with River Angels (Penda Bah and Isatou Jallow) have joined the team adding that preparations are on high gear and all the players are in good shape and taking their training seriously.

Meanwhile, Coach Bom Sowe have moved to camp with the following players:

Mariama ceesay (GK)

Aminata Gaye (GK)

Fatoumatta Sowe (GK)

Aminata Darboe (GK)

Ruggy Joof

Amie Jarju

Awa Jawo

Clara Gomez

Fatou Darboe

Nenneh Jallow

Mbassey Darboe

Haddy Joof

Penda Bah

Isatou Jallow

Metta Sanneh

Binta Colley

Awa Tamba

Ajara Samba

Adama Tamba

Mam Drammeh

Aminata Camara

Haddy Wally

Fanta Jarju

Penda Colley