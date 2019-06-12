Gambia: AWA Badara Joof Launches Book Titled 'Flow'

Twenty-one-year-old University of The Gambia political science student Awa Badara Joof, Saturday launched her first book entitled 'Flow' at the Gambia Tourism and Hospitality institute in Kanifing. Flow discusses issues such as mental health, self-confidence and women issues.

At the launch Guest speaker Aminah Faal Sonko said she is excited to see the evolution of Gambian youth over the years and described Awa's work as an exceptional work of art. "Awa is a strong woman full of passion, drive and positivity. Her ability to adopt and continue to see the light at the end of the tunnel when most people would have given up, is inspiring."

Mrs. Sonko said the future is promising and bright for Gambian young people, saying there is light at the end of the tunnel whether it is seen or not. "Awa Joof sees her's just as depicted on the cover of Flow."

Fatou Sanyang-Kinteh, women affairs, children and social welfare minister said she is proud that Gambia has talented authors, saying people like Awa should be encouraged and motivated.

Ebrima Sankareh, Gambia government spokesperson who reviewed the book, described it as poetic, gripping and a fascinating work of art. He said he has identified a series of literary devices in the book, noting that the first page constitute a flashback. "The book is not entirely based on her experience but combination of experiences."