Gambia: Kambie Bolong Youth Association Passionate to Address Hitches Facing Young People

Members of Kambie Bolong Youth Development Association said they are ready to help tackle some of the problems facing young people in the country.

The youth-led association was formed in June 2011 and legally registered with the Attorney General's Chambers with 30 members.

"We will create suitable platforms for youth to excel and contribute to national development," one of the member told Youth Forum.

The Association's programmes include advocacy and enterprise development.

"We will be responsible for this country's change legacy and to shape the world in the positive direction that will support our communities and give other youth the opportunity they deserve," a member of the Association Babucarr E Camara said.

He said helping young people and many other reasons motivated them to organise themselves and create Kambie Bolong Youth Development Association.

Mr. Camara said they target to empower, inform and enlighten young people by making their voices heard with the vision to create societies where young people are well informed of the issues affecting their development and involve them in finding means to remedy such situations.

It also has a mission to inform and actively involve youth in social development agendas and engage them in community activities.

In the past, the group has organised symposia, speeches, training programmes and cleaning exercises.

The enterprise group has recently made bars of soaps using 'moringa' and were sold to the community at a relatively cheaper price.

To tackle youth unemployment, the group said it is preparing its members for sustainable entrepreneurship training.

Mr. Camara said they will appreciate funding from individuals and institutions for their training programmes to help young people.

"We have also established Kambie Bolong Girls in Business which aims to pave the way for girls to become job creators rather than job seekers" Mr Camara said.