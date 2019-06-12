Gambia: Brikama Utd Coach Says Good Motivation Led League Triumph

Brikama United head coach said their Sunday championship of the 2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) first Division league was driven by the motivation that he and his boys received from the team management.

The Sateyba boys clinched the 2019 GFF league title after defeating Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) 2-1 in the final and week twenty-six fixture of the league played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Adama Manneh opened scores for Brikama United in the 15th minute of the game but GAF equalised through striker Sulayman Sillah, after capitalising on Brikama United's poor defence error in the 27th minute.

Coach Nyassi further stated that the team's motivation have always made positive impacts on the team in every game, adding that they have received more than D35, 000 only for match bonuses during their 2-0 win against Wallidan in their previous game.

According to him, they were pressured into the final day of the league campaign knowing what lies ahead as they were tightly followed by Real de Banjul, who they led by a lone point.

Momodou Bojang gave all the needed maximum point to the Sateyba boys after converting a penalty spot when GAF defender Saikou Jatta brought down Brikama United's Ebrima Badjie inside the box.

Mr. Nyassi praised his players and the entire Brikama community and fans. "I thank my players for sticking to the game plan and tactics which gave them the triumph."

According to him, the secret behind their success this year is determination and hard work, adding that it was difficult for them at some point as they lost most of the home matches due to pressure but their away matches registered 80% success.

As winners, Brikama United was awarded the league trophy and will receive a cash prize of 300, 000 dalasis while Real de Banjul, who also defeated Marimoo 2-1 on the final day of the league will be given 250, 000 dalasis for finishing second position. Gambia Armed Forces will also pocket 100, 000 dalasis for finishing third position.