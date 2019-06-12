Gambia: Real De Banjul Wins but Lost Title to Brikama United

City boys, Real de Banjul have won their final game of the season after defeating Manjai-based team Marimoo FC 2-1 to provide a tough contest for Brikama United title challenge as they push for the league to be decided in the final days of the season on Sunday.

Pa Modou Sohna and Abdoulie Bah scored for the City boys while Marimoo started with a brilliant play as they took the lead in the 12th minute of the game. The team came into the game knowing that only a win can give them the league title.

The win has made Real de Banjul occupy second position in the standings, a point behind the champions Brikama United who has 46 points in twenty-six matches, while Real de Banjul collected 45 points.

Real will be rewarded 150, 000 dalasis for finishing second position and GAF will be rewarded Hundred Thousand dalasis (D100, 000) for occupying third position with 40 points.