Gambia: Adama Njie, Mayor Lowe and Others to Receive Interface Gambia TV Awards

State of Mic Multimedia TV Production's Alieu Badou Bittaye and Banjul Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe will be among fourteen hardworking Gambian entrepreneurs with political top-shot to be awarded by Interface Gambia TV billed for 28th to 30th June in London.

They will be receiving the awards for being role models to the younger generations. Other nominees for the award are: Adama Njie - Director of Marketing GTBoard, ST Brikama Boyo - Musician, Salieu Taal - President Gambia Bar Association and Co-founder #GambiaHasDecided, Aziz Willan - event planner, Frances Blain -Gambia High Commissioner London, Dr Kebba Marenah, Mansour Mbye - CEO Soar Sports Basketball, Cherno Samba - former England and Gambia footballer, Ida Sanneh - Co-founder Elev8 Foundation Inc, Alhaji Ousman Kinteh - CEO, Head of Operations at Abdullah Aid Gambia, Sona Jobarteh - First Female Kora Player, CEO The Gambia Kora, Balafon and Drum Academy and SVGA - musician.

Interface Gambia TV Awards has recorded huge success in the past editions. The three days event will feature dinner dance and awards night on the first day, UK Gambian runaway show with Gambia's top fashion designers on day two while day three is meant for UK Gambian Fashion exhibition. The other side of the event involves culture and entertainment where various tribes and ethnics in the Gambia will be duly represented and performed as regarding to their culture and traditions.

Sheriff Jammeh, chief executive officer of Interface Gambia TV said they will continue to appreciate the distinguished efforts of Gambian people, both home and abroad, in their various areas of endeavour.

He said to celebrate the event, they have fused vibrant fashion and live entertainment into it and this year's edition has a lot more of fun packaged which one can only see by attending.