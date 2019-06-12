Gambia: Banjakey Family Foundation Aims to Support Youth Education

President and founder of a Gambian youth-led foundation call Banjakey Family Foundation (BFF) has disclosed the Foundation's target to focus and support youth education in The Gambia, saying they have already provided full scholarship packages to three students of the University of The Gambia.

Valentine Kabby Banjakey said the Foundation was established a year ago with the objective to support Gambian youth in their University education and to put smile on their faces.

Speaking to journalists at a recent press conference at Qcity conference hall in Bijilo on Friday, Mr. Banjakey said the Foundation got its inspiration from his late father. "I lost my father little over a year ago and I always have the desire to do something for the people, regardless of what condition I find myself. I believe I am in a better condition to do gestures for people who needed my support," he said.

He said they intentionally started the Foundation with an educational programme by providing scholarship to young Gambians who could not afford University education fee. "I decided alongside my wife, who is a co-founder of the Foundation, to start with a scholarship programme that is dedicated to honour my late father," he said.

Mr. Banjakey said they have received about 300 applications last year but ended up selecting 3 people who are currently on full scholarship package from the Foundation.

Fatou Juka Darboe, executive coordinator of the Foundation said most of their activities are held in The Gambia, including awarding of scholarships. "Our criteria to provide a scholarship is that applicants must first get the acceptance letter from the UTG and also give us reasons why they desire for the scholarship," she said.