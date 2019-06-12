Nigeria: Edo Queens Take Aiteo Cup Hunt to Lagos

Benin City — Coach Godwin Izilien-tutored Edo Queens Football Club of Benin say they are in Lagos to advance their ambition of winning this year's Aiteo Cup. The Benin girls will battle with YEF Queens of Ibadan in continuation of the elimination series at the Agege Stadium today.

Addressing the players at their last training session in Benin before moving to Lagos, Izilien said the girls were battle ready for the game."By the grace of God, we are ready for this game. You are aware that this will be our first primary assignment since I took over the team as Technical Director, so we are very confident of victory. As coaches, our job is to put the players through the necessary training, and prepare their minds towards knowing what is expected and do what is expected of them as players.

"They also know that this is their first outing for the season, so they are expected to put in their utmost best to ensure that we progress to the next round of the AITEO Cup. The Play Off is always very tough because so many teams want to play to win. So for us, we must play our own part by ensuring the players are in the right frame of mind and I think my colleagues and I have done our very best. We expect that the girls would go out there and do the needful by winning the game so that we can progress to the next level."

Izilien is not bothered that the girls are playing away from home, saying "As a football manager, I see all match venues in Nigeria as my home, and playing in Agege to me is like playing at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

"Lagos fans are good people... when your team is good they support you, when you are playing bad they boo you. My girls are ready, we expect nothing but victory."