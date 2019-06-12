Uganda: Boxer Kiwanuka Not Bothered By Fight Shift

Heavyweight boxer Shafik Kiwanuka said he is not at all bothered by the postponement of his fight against Congolese Tyson Mbikayi, which had been schedule for June 7.

Kiwanuka, who only launched his professional career March 22, was itching for veteran Mbikayi but the latter did not make it, citing a slight injury. Hence, the fight was shifted to July 26, according to the promoters, to give Mbikayi enough recovery time. "He asked for two weeks but we gave him over a month to avoid excuses," Sam Buchanan, the Great Strikers International chairman told the press at Lugogo yesterday.

Kiwanuka said: "No matter the date, I'm always ready. I'm the Killing Machine and my swords get even sharper with time. I will slay that guy." His trainer Abdu Tebazalwa opined: "Fight rescheduled but same opponent? No problem," said the 1999 All-Africa gold medalist.

On his pro debut, Kiwanuka knocked out Kenyan David Khamala in just the first round inside the MTN Arena-Lugogo. Khamala was a late substitute for Obadiah Mwangi [4-7-1] who pulled out at the last hour due to medical issues. Substituting Mbikayi as well, the promotion thinks, could dent their credibility.

According to BoxRec, the official online database for boxing worldwide, Mbikayi lost his only professional bout against Guy Tshimanga in Lubumbashi in 2012. He has never fought again. But promoter Emmanuel Mwesigwa, doubted this record, saying some fights are never uploaded on the website.