Uganda: Kyaliwajjala Not Nakirebe for She Cranes Residential Camp

The She Cranes were expected to start residential training at AVRS Arena in Nakirebe along Masaka Road for the best playing court and privacy ahead of Netball World Cup due July 12-21 in Liverpool, England.

However, we have learnt that the team will settle for Matterwood Hotel in Kyaliwajjala, Namugongo while training from the busy MTN Arena in Lugogo.

Nagging traffic

The final 12-man squad with three reserve players will have to brave the nagging traffic on Jinja Road to and from Lugogo when they enter residential training tomorrow.

Jocelyn Ucanda the She Cranes team manager told Daily Monitor that they failed to get a low-cost hotel in Nakirebe and AVRS being a school, they do not want to disorganise the school programmes.

"Training from Nakirebe happened to be more expensive mostly in terms of accommodation.

"We have always resided at Matterwood Hotel, they even give us discounts, and they know what our players want," Ucanda said.

The She Cranes received Shs137m for the final quarter of this financial year last week from the National Council of Sports (NCS) and are yet to receive Shs2.1b for Netball World Cup preparation. Meanwhile chopped players have not yet been paid for their services at the national team.

Ucanda said they will not receive their full payment now because the federation is still cash- strapped.

Too many debts

"We spent most of the money on booking air tickets. We have a lot of debts and we do not know when our World Cup budget will be funded. We are going to dismiss the chopped players with some little money and send the final squad to residential training," she said.

Players due to start residential training include; Mary Nuba, Lilian Ajio, Rachael Nanyonga, Stella Oyella, Stella Nanfuka, Muhayimuna Namuwaya, Sylivia Nanyonga, Joan Nampungu, Betty Kizza, Jesca Achan, Ruth Meeme, Shaffie Nalwanja, Irene Eyaru and Martha Soigi.