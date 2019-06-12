Zimbabwe/Botswana: Madinda Botswana-Bound

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu has agreed terms with Botswana outfit Gaborone United and is set to join them in August in time for the 2019/2020 Be Mobile League season.

According to sources, Madinda, who is in his second of the three-year deal with the struggling Bulawayo side, put pen to paper on Monday.

He will take over from Phillimon Makwengwe.

He has since given a month's notice to leave Bosso, who are facing a terrible start to their campaign with just two wins from 11 games.

"From my understanding, the club has reached an agreement with a very respected coach from Bulawayo, but I am not responsible for giving such information to the media," said the source.

"Maybe, you can get in touch with our secretary who has been handling the matter."

The club secretary-general said he would reveal more next week.

"Get back to us on Tuesday next week," said Gaborone United secretary-general, Lenyeletse Tamocha, when contacted for comment.

"Look, contract issues are confidential and done by our finance guys, it may be true or not but at this moment I am not in a position to answer your questions authoritatively.

"What I can confirm though is that our coach's (Makwengwe) contract expired at the end of May and no decision has been reached yet on whether we retain him or not," said Tamocha.

Madinda, as expected, denied the reports, saying he can't respond to "everything that is written or said about me."

"People will write all sorts of things about me and surely I cannot respond to all those things," he said.

Madinda is highly-regarded in Botswana where he has won three league titles.

His first came with the now-relegated Mochudi Centre Chiefs before dumping them to join Township Rollers, whom he led to the championship podium in 2014.

He quit in a huff the following year, 48 hours after a 1-2 loss to a Rahman Gumbo-coached Gaborone United, in a knock-out tournament match.

"The salary they offered him is almost eight times what he is earning here at Highlanders and who in his right senses would reject such an offer?

"It's a financial windfall for him," said a source.

Highlanders will this weekend take on fellow strugglers Dynamos in a duel that has now been changed from El Classico to El Relegeto.