Zimbabwe: MDC Youths Vow 'Illegitimate' Mnangagwa Ouster

MDC youths have vowed to embark of street demonstrations until President Emmerson Mnangagwa surrenders his job.

Party national youth chair, Obey Tererai Sithole said at a press briefing Tuesday that June is a month of "radicalisation".

He urged Zimbabwean youths to join in to pressure Mnangagwa's administration to leave arguing it has failed to remedy a devastating economic crisis that has worsened poverty levels in the country.

The MDC youth leader vowed they will not sit idle while ordinary Zimbabweans suffered through Zanu PF's mismanagement of the economy.

"... We cannot be led by an illegitimate leader. We will not stop until Mnangagwa is out," Sithole said.

"We want to put it to the Mnangagwa regime that the same way young people rose against colonialism in the 1960s and the 70s, this very generation which we are leading today will not accept this rubbish and indeed this is rubbish.

"We said this to Robert Mugabe (former President) and today we are saying it again to the man by the name Emmerson Mnangagwa. Yes we are saying it to him.

"After our (MDC) national council today, we are putting the regime on notice.

"We shall be exercising our constitutional rights to express our displeasure at this misgovernance and cluelessness that has brought poverty on the people of Zimbabwe who can barely afford to buy basics to feed their families.

"Our message to one Mnangagwa is very clear; we are not going to respect violence and bullets but the voice of the downtrodden and the long suffering masses of Zimbabwe.

"We are definitely going to organise mass action and occupy the streets of Zimbabwe, the streets have become more comfortable than our poverty stricken homes.

"We hear the state has beefed up its armoury to mask the legitimate cries of the people. We are not intimidated at all for we know they cannot shoot the entire nation. As such, we are declaring June a month of radicalisation.

"At the end of it, we remain committed to the fight for democracy in Zimbabwe under the capable leadership of President Nelson Chamisa until victory."