12 June 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Sudan: Government Forces Fingered in Renewed Darfur Violations

By Raji Bashir

Khartoum — HUMAN rights groups have decried war crimes and other serious human rights violations by government forces and allied militias in the volatile region of Darfur in Sudan.

These have included the complete or partial destruction of at least 45 villages, unlawful killings and sexual violence.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is blamed for most of the crimes.

"In Darfur, as in Khartoum, we've witnessed the Rapid Support Forces' despicable brutality against Sudanese civilians," said Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General of Amnesty International.

"The only difference being, in Darfur they have committed atrocities with impunity for years."

Naidoo said Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) must immediately withdraw the RSF from any policing and law enforcement operations, especially in Khartoum and Darfur, and confine them to their barracks in the interests of public safety.

TMC recently overthrew longtime president, Omar al-Bashir from power.

It is presiding over a crackdown on protestors since the beginning of the month of June when al-Bashir was ousted.

