Tunisia: GJA President in Tunisia for IFJ Congress

THE President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Affail Monney, is in Tunisia to partake in this year's congress of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

A statement signed and issued by Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary of GJA, in Accra yesterday, said election of a new IFJ President and executive council members was high on the agenda for the congress.

It said delegates would also discuss critical issues in the media industry globally, with the safety and welfare of journalists on the front burner.

The congress is scheduled to take place from June 11 to 14 with the GJA President expected in the country on June 17.

Already, the statement said there were strong moves from the African caucus to elect an IFJ President from Africa for the first time in the 93-year history of the federation since it was first established in 1926.

It said the IFJ is the largest global federation of journalists' trade unions and associations, which aims at protecting and strengthening the rights and freedoms of journalists.

The GJA has been a long-standing affiliate member of the IFJ, contributing significantly to the aspirations and development of the federation over the years.