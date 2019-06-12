12 June 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Navy Hands Over 14 Oil Bunkering Suspects, Vessels to EFCC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Matthew Ogune, Abuja

Abuja — The Nigerian Navy, through the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder (NNS), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday handed over three vessels and 14 suspects allegedly involved in illegal oil bunkering to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The suspects were on board the three vessels at the time of their arrest around Onne Anchorage, Port Harcourt. The Naval Handing Over Officer, Captain A.T. Ebo, who disclosed this yesterday, said that one of the vessels was found laden with an estimated 224 metric tonnes of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) while the products were allegedly received from the other vessels.

In another development, NNS Pathfinder says it has arrested Captain Eke Lawrence Ifeanyi of the Merchant Navy and Captain Felix Elias for illegal recruitment of security guards without necessary authorisation by the Federal Government.

Nigeria

Our Girls Need You!

Five years ago, in April 2014, the world gaped in horror at the news that Boko Haram insurgents had swarmed out of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.