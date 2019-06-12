Zimbabwe: Emotional Scenes At Late Tsvangirai Daughter's Funeral

Political rivals, friends and family to late Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java Tuesday converged at former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's Harare home for the daughter of the ex-Prime Minister's funeral wake.

The Glen View South legislator succumbed to injuries she sustained in a road traffic accident just outside Kwekwe while travelling to Harare from Bulawayo on May 14.

The accident claimed her campaign manager and organising secretary for her constituency, Paul Rukanda and Tafadzwa Mundwa, her maternal uncle after they were trapped in the wreckage for over an hour.

Philda Muringani, who was driving the car, survived the accident that involved three other cars.

Muringani was among the mourners.