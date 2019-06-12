Nigeria: Female Boxers Return As GOtv Boxing Night 19 Holds in Lagos

The long wait for female boxers to return to action in the GOtv Boxing Night may be over, as four female pugilists have been listed for the 19th edition of the event slated for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, on Sunday, July 14.

This was announced by Jenkins Alumona, Chief Executive Officer of FlyKite Promotions, organisers of the event, in Lagos yesterday.

The last time female boxers appeared in the GOtv Boxing Night was during the second edition in 2014. Since then, all efforts by the organisers to have more female pugilists in the event had been unsuccessful. Alumona said yesterday that the inclusion of two female bouts in the GOtv Boxing Night 19 'is our joker' for the fans.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be headlined by the international welterweight challenge duel between Rilwan "Babyface" Babatunde of Nigeria and Daniel Lartey of Ghana.The event will also feature six potentially explosive domestic bouts, one of which will see Tope "Berinja" Agboola face reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph in a national challenge duel.

Also in action will be current West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu, who takes on Hammed "Ese Hammed" Ganiyu. The event will equally see former ABU featherweight title champion, Waidi "Skoro" Usman, return to action when he faces Taiwo "Esepo" Agbaje in a national challenge contest. Another featherweight challenge clash will see Kazeem "The Light" Oliwo square up to Tope "TP Rock" Musa.

In the light welterweight division, Akeem "Sugar Boy" Olaiwola will face Waheed "Showmax" Shogbamu, while Adeyemi "Spirit" Adekanla will take on Isaac "I Star" Chukwudi. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will be beamed live on Africa's biggest sports channel, SuperSport, in 47 African countries.Meanwhile, the African Boxing Union (ABU) has approved the much anticipated African title fight between the current holder, Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph and current West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu. The fight is expected to take place in October this year.