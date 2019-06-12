Ghana: Hearts, Kotoko Match in Limbo

Sunday's crunch Normalisation Committee (NC) semi final clash between Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko has been plunged into doubt following fresh demands by the NC.

A letter issued by the NC and signed by its Deputy General Secretary, Ismail Amin Gado, yesterday asked Kotoko to officially write to inform it about rescinding the earlier decision to boycott the tournament.

To make its position even more serious, the NC has directed Medeama SC to prepare to step in place of Kotoko should the Porcupine Warriors fail to respond positively to the NC demand.

Until the controversy, all pointed to a straight clash between the Phobians and their bitter rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium on June 16.

However, Kotoko's calls for a venue change as well as changes in the manner the proceeds will be shared between both clubs marked the beginning of protracted issues which the NC failed to adhere to, resulting in Kotoko's decision to pull out.

But an intervention from the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) through its chairman, Mr Cudjoe Fianoo got Kotoko to make a u-turn, making the way for the game to be played on Sunday.

By the latest decision, the onus lies on the Porcupine Warriors in making the game a reality.

"The NC demands that Kotoko writes officially to notify of its decision to play the game. The interim body says until that is done, the game has been put on hold," the statement said.