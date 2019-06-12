12 June 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Anti-Malaria Unit, Vows to Eradicate the Disease

AL-Shabab has pulled a first one once again by launching an anti-malaria unit.

On Wednesday, the Militant group Al-Shabab displayed what it refers to as its "highly trained" Anti-Malaria Unit fighting the spread of the disease in areas under their control in Lower Shabelle.

The Move comes just days after the group held a sports day in the same region to mark the end of the Eid.

The militants have also become bold in their attacks. Recently, they retook Af-Urur base near Bosaso city after Puntland soldiers withdrew from the area over unknown reasons before the capture.

Puntland forces later retook the base. They have been intensifying attacks and openly displaying weapons, holding public functions and doing media engagements.

