Gambia: New Intakes At MAJAC Tasked 'To Learn the Hard Way'

The Managing Director of the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJAC), has tasked the new intakes of the Academy to be prepared to learn the hard way if they want to excel in the professions of journalism and communication.

MAJAC Director Sang Mendy made the remarks at the orientation of the 8th badge of the Academy at its headquarters in Bakau yesterday Monday 10th June 2019, before the thirty-six intakes. Mendy said though MAJAC has a rich curriculum with highly qualified and competent teaching staff, he warned the new intakes that there is no short cut to success; that thus they must work hard, be ready to persevere and be committed. "You must go the extra mile. You must do away with certain habits and be prepared to learn the hard way. Most of the time, those who learn the hard way are the ones who make a head way," he said.

Mendy, who lectures radio production at the Academy, said they will pile the intakes with assignments on short deadlines for submission but will provide them with the requisite knowledge that will prepare them to real newsroom situations.

He further said that the Academy principal objective is to produce journalists who will contribute to the socio economic and political development of the country. Mendy continued that about 80% of their current advance diploma students now work in various newsrooms or communication offices in the country, serving as movers and shakers of news and current affairs programs. "The Academy has since produced graduates who are manning respective positions in newsrooms in Government offices as Communication Officers. In terms of media development we are talking about people who will contribute to the growth and development of the media," he said.

MAJAC's Director of Training Demba Kandeh, outlined the core values and mode of operation or policies of the Academy. Kandeh said this includes respect for one another, equality and responsibility. He urged the intakes to take charge of their learning. Kandeh who also lectures at the University of The Gambia (UTG), said the intakes are joining the Academy at a very exciting and interesting time when the academy is very much into practical endeavors to expose their students to the best possible routes to success; that MAJAC can be seen as an incubation center for success in the country, especially when it comes to media and communication. "If you go through this Academy, you will have life changing experience and the sky is your limit," he said.

Mustapha Ceesay, the president of MAJAC's students' union spoke on the occasion. He welcomed the intakes to the union and outlined some of the roles and responsibilities members of the union should strive to uphold.