Namibia: AR Land Activist to Stand Trial

Windhoek — Affirmative Repositioning activist Dimbulukeni Nauyoma will stand trial in the Katutura Magistrate's Court for his alleged obstruction of police work early this year.

Nauyoma was arrested in January for allegedly attempting to stop Windhoek City Police officers from demolishing a shack belonging to Okuryangava resident Wilhemina Shipingana.

Police reported at the time that Nauyoma and other activists tried to rebuild Shipingana's shack. The police then arrested Nauyoma along with Emilia Simon, Tuhafeni Kamati, Wilhem Mapele and Ismael Kalumbu, who have since been released on a warning.

Nauyoma is expected to stand trial on two charges, namely hindering a person and entering upon land, all in contravention of Section 2 of Proclamation AG 21 of 1985.

The prosecution is charging that on January 18, Nauyoma unlawfully entered the land without having authority to and without lawful cause. Furthermore, he obstructed officers of the law from carrying out their duties. During his court appearance yesterday before Magistrate Davy Kambinda, Nauyoma was informed that investigations into his case have been finalised and his case will be transferred to another court for fixing of a trial date. Magistrate Kambinda gave a return date of July 9. During court proceedings, Nauyoma's defence attorney Kadhila Amoomo made an application to have some of Nauyoma's bail conditions amended in light of investigations being finalised. Amoomo explained that the defence team needs the bail conditions amended so that Nauyoma can carry out his own investigations in order to prepare for his upcoming trial.

The court released Nauyoma on N$500 bail on condition that he not interfere with police investigations and not interfere with Windhoek City Police and Namibian Police Force officers during the execution of their duties.

Prosecutor Munika Munika explained that the conditions no longer serve a purpose as police investigations have been finalised. All bail conditions were relaxed by the court.