Tanzania: Plans Underway to Attract Beach Tourists

PLANS are underway to massively promote beach tourism to increase tourists' arrival in the country, Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla has revealed here over the weekend.

The minister made the disclosure during an inauguration of the newly appointed Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), pointing out that the country has great potential in beach tourism.

"The plan to promote beach tourism is in line with the strategic plan to encourage tourists to increase the number of days they spend in the country," the minister told the newly appointed TTB board.

Dr Kigwangalla challenged TTB to increasingly promote tourism attractions available in the country to the targeted countries, especially Australia, Russia, China, India and gulf countries.

"Some of the gulf countries have historical ties with our country. TTB can make use of the advantage to attract more visitors from these countries. Some of them share same cultures with us," he observed.

The minister reminded the board over talks with Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), to introduce direct flights from Australia to Tanzania to increase the number of tourists from the Far East country.

"I am not aware of the talk progress with ATCL. But, ATCL can play a great role in the matter to attract more visitors from Australia," said Dr Kigwangalla. TTB Board Chairman Judge (rtd), Thomas Mihayo said the board has registered great achievements for the past three years, saying TTB has recently facilitated the visit by over 1,000 tourists from Israel.

"We have managed to trim down the TTB debt from 5.2bn/- to 1.2bn/-in the past three years," he added.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Constantine Kanyasu commended TTB for the great achievements, saying the country has witnessed fast growth of tourism in the past three years under the current board.

"We are proud of TTB for bringing much praises to the ministry," said the deputy minister.