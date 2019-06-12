Tanzania: PM Majaliwa Welcomes Rwandan Investors

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has welcomed investors from Rwanda to invest in various industries in the country, ensuring them that the government will accord them the needed cooperation.

He gave the remarks during a meeting held with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda, Donatille Mukabalisa yesterday at his office in Dodoma.

"The government is ready to invite investors from Rwanda to invest in various sectors, including industries, agriculture, mining and tourism," he said, adding that Tanzania and Rwanda have had good relations over the years, and assured Ms Mukabalisa that the government will continue strengthening the relationship.

He further noted that the government is implementing a modern construction project of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) which is expected to assist in freight transport up to Rwanda.

On the other hand, Ms Mukabalisa thanked the government of Tanzania for the great cooperation that it provides for the government of Rwanda, assuring the PM that they will develop it.

"Such cooperation between our two countries is important to the economy of our nations, because we often use the Dar es Salaam port to transport a large percentage of our cargo," she remarked.

She emphasized that citizens of both countries should also have partnerships in various fields, such as business, as she welcomed Tanzanians to invest in Rwanda as well.