Tanzania: Azania Launches Five Stand-Alone Forex Shops

AZANIA Bank Limited (ABL) yesterday opened five stand-alone bureau de change shops in Dar es Salaam, Arusha and Kilimanjaro Regions to enable bank's customers and general public access to forex services.

The Bank's Managing Director Charles Itembe said the newly opened bureau de change shops include two that are based at IPS Building and Seacliff Hotel in Dar es Salaam and one each in Arusha City, Kilimanjaro International Airport and Moshi town respectively.

"Foreign exchange services will be provided at these shops during normal working hours as do other Azania Bank's branches.," he said.

According to him, the bank was delighted to expand its forex services to as many parts of the country as possible especially in areas where the service is 'in high demand.'

"Apart from providing forex services to our customers and the general public, these stand-alone bureau will also provide additional banking services such as account opening, cash deposit, cash withdrawal as well as mobile banking", adding ABL will continue to offer foreign exchange windows in all of its branches.