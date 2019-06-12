Cameroon: 2019 AFCON - Indomitable Lions in Qatar

The team arrived in Doha yesterday June 11, 2019 and will continue training ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

As the count down to the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations narrows, preparations have reached high gear in the Lion's den. The African champions are in Doha, Qatar, in the Persian Gulf where they are expected to continue training ahead of the competition. The Lions arrived in Doha yesterday, June 11, 2019 where they will train at the Aspire Training Centre.

The team trained in Madrid, Spain, from June 4 to 10, 2019. While in Spain, they trained twice daily and played friendly matches with some teams in the Spanish championship. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon beat the Chipolopolo of Zambia 21 in their first friendly game on June 9, 2019 at the training centre of Atletico Madrid. In their second friendly game on June 10, 2019, the Lions whitewashed Spanish Division Two side, Alcorcon, 11-0.

Cameroon's goals were scored by Jacques Zoua who scored a hat-trick, Stephane Baohoken, Choupo Moting, Carl Toko Ekambi, Njie Clinton and Steve Mvoue. Still in Spain, Head coach, Clarence Seedorf had announced that he will drop six players. They are Jerome Onguene, Petrus Boumal, Paul Georges Ntep, Fabrice Olinga, Jean Pierre Nsame and Edgar Sali. The six players joined Christian Dingome and Jean Charles Castelito who had previously been released from the group due to injuries.

Coach Seedorf is keen on reinforcing his squad focus ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. A total of 29 players are in Qatar. Coach Clarence Seedorf is expected to select 23 players who will represent the country in Egypt. The Indomitable Lions will play Mali on June 14, 2019 in a warm up game in Doha Qatar before flying off to Cameroon for the last phase of their preparations.

They will then take off for Yaounde on June 17, 2019 where they will train until June 20, 2019 before taking off for Egypt for the tournament. The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon play their first game on June 25 against Gui nea Bissau before facing Ghana four days later and round off their group games against Benin on July 2, 2019.

