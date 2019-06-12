12 June 2019

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Schlettwein in Equatorial Guinea for Various Meetings

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of Finance, Calle Schlettwein this week travelled to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea to attend the 2019 and the 54th Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank Group, as well as the 45th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund from 11 to 14 June.

Schlettwein is expected to attend various Meetings of the Bureau of the Board of Governors, with the first sitting of the Boards of Governors is scheduled to among others consider and approve the Report of the Standing Committee of the Board of Governors on the Conditions of Service for Elected Officers and the Report of the Steering Committee on the Election of the President as well as the Launching of the Central Africa Regional integration Strategy Paper.

While the Annual Meetings are expected to culminate in the election of the Executive Directors, Schlettwein is also expected to attend the launch of the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility (ADFI): Accelerating Africa's Integration and Development through Digital Financial Inclusion.

Namibia

Govt Tightens Control Over Urban Land Ownership

The government will introduce strict verification mechanisms to control the ownership of residential land in informal… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.