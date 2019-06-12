South Africa: ANC Confirms Probe Into Claims That Members Helped Create Other Parties

The ANC has confirmed that its national executive committee (NEC) has "directed" the national working committee (NWC) to investigate whether any of the party's members were "involved in the establishment of other political parties".

On Tuesday, News24 revealed that the ANC would launch a probe into claims that secretary general Ace Magashule was involved in the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) - a rival political party - ahead of last month's general elections.

Magashule, who hasn't been named in the short statement the governing party released on Wednesday afternoon, has been linked to the creation of the ATM by Buyisile Ngqulwana, the secretary general of the South African Council of Messianic Churches.

Ngqulwana named Magashule in an affidavit submitted as part of a legal challenge against the ATM in the Electoral Court.

The case has since been withdrawn, pending a determination by the Electoral Commission of South Africa of the correct registration of the ATM ahead of the national elections.

In the affidavit, Ngqulwana claimed Magashule advised the party not to seek an alliance with the ANC, but rather to form its own organisation.

He also alleged that Magashule suggested that the word "movement" be used in the party's name, instead of the word "congress" which it initially intended to use.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Ngqulwana said he would be available to assist the ANC in its investigation if approached.

The ANC's statement said the NEC made the decision at its meeting on May 31. It said the matter "arose out of the elections".

The NWC met on Tuesday and "resolved to establish the Ad-Hoc Committee, to be led by ANC stalwarts, Comrade Kgalema Motlanthe and Frene Ginwala and assisted by advocate Fezeka Magano".

The party added that the probe's terms of reference had been finalised.

"It is our hope that the committee will complete its work within the next sixty days," the statement ended.

Source: News24