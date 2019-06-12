South Africa: Sharks V Griquas to Open 2019 Currie Cup

Cape Town — The defending Currie Cup champions, the Sharks, will get the 2019 edition of the competition underway in front of their home crowd in Durban when they host Griquas on Friday, 12 July.

The fixtures of the Currie Cup Premier and First Divisio were announced by SA Rugby on Wednesday.

The Currie Cup First Division will kick off on the weekend of 5/6 July, with the Border Bulldogs coming into the competition for the Namibian team, who have decided to withdraw.

The defending First Division champions, the SWD Eagles, start their campaign with a tough trip to the East Rand to face the Valke.

The Jaguares XV from Argentina, who start their campaign with a trip to Welkom to face the Down Touch Griffons, will be based in Potchefstroom.

The Currie Cup Premier Division will culminate in the semi-finals on the last weekend of August, while the Final will take place on Saturday, 7 September. The First Division Final is scheduled for Friday, 30 August.

Currie Cup Premier Division:

Home teams named first, all fixtures subject to change

Friday 12 July

19h15: Sharks v Griquas

Saturday 13 July

15h00: Golden Lions v Pumas

17h15: Western Province v Blue Bulls

Friday 19 July

17h00: Griquas v Pumas

19h15: Blue Bulls v Free State Cheetahs

Saturday 20 July

14h00: Sharks Western Province

Friday 26 July

19h15: Pumas v Blue Bulls

Saturday 27 July

15h00: Free State Cheetahs v Griquas

17h15: Western Province v Golden Lions

Friday 2 August

19h15: Free State Cheetahs v Golden Lions

Saturday 3 August

15h00: Pumas v Sharks

17h15: Blue Bulls v Griquas

Friday 9 August

15h00: Western Province v Pumas

Saturday 10 August

15h00: Sharks v Free State Cheetahs

17h15: Golden Lions v Blue Bulls

Friday 16 August

19h00: TGriquas v Western Province

Saturday 17 August

14h00: Pumas v Free State Cheetahs

Sunday 18 August

14h00: Golden Lions v Sharks

Saturday 24 August

15h00: Griquas v Golden Lions

17h15: Toyota Free State Cheetahs v Western Province

19h30: Blue Bulls v Sharks

Saturday 31 August - semi-finals

Saturday 7 September - final

Currie Cup First Division:

Home teams named first, all fixtures subject to change

5/6 July

Valke v SWD Eagles

Leopards v EP Elephants

Griffons v Jaguares XV

Boland Cavaliers v Border Bulldogs

12/13 July

SWD Eagles v Leopards

Jaguares XV v Boland Cavaliers

EP Elephants v Griffons

Border Bulldogs v Valke

19/20 July

Leopards v Valke

Griffons v SWD Eagles

Boland Cavaliers v EP Elephants

Border Bulldogs v Jaguares XV

26/27 July

SWD Eagles v Boland Cavaliers

Valke v Griffons

Leopards v Border Bulldogs

EP Elephants v Jaguares XV

2/3 August

Griffons v Leopards

Boland Cavaliers v Valke

Jaguares XV v SWD Eagles

Border Bulldogs v EP Elephants

9/10 August

SWD Eagles v EP Elephants

Valke v Jaguares XV

Leopards v Boland Cavaliers

Griffons v Border Bulldogs

16/17 August

Boland Cavaliers v Griffons

Jaguares XV v Leopards

EP Elephants v Valke

Border Bulldogs v SWD Eagles

23/24 August - semi-finals

Friday, 30 August - final

Source: Sport24