South Africa: Sharks V Griquas to Open 2019 Currie Cup

Cape Town — The defending Currie Cup champions, the Sharks, will get the 2019 edition of the competition underway in front of their home crowd in Durban when they host Griquas on Friday, 12 July.
The fixtures of the Currie Cup Premier and First Divisio were announced by SA Rugby on Wednesday.
The Currie Cup First Division will kick off on the weekend of 5/6 July, with the Border Bulldogs coming into the competition for the Namibian team, who have decided to withdraw.
The defending First Division champions, the SWD Eagles, start their campaign with a tough trip to the East Rand to face the Valke.
The Jaguares XV from Argentina, who start their campaign with a trip to Welkom to face the Down Touch Griffons, will be based in Potchefstroom.
The Currie Cup Premier Division will culminate in the semi-finals on the last weekend of August, while the Final will take place on Saturday, 7 September. The First Division Final is scheduled for Friday, 30 August.
Currie Cup Premier Division:
Home teams named first, all fixtures subject to change
Friday 12 July
19h15: Sharks v Griquas
Saturday 13 July
15h00: Golden Lions v Pumas
17h15: Western Province v Blue Bulls
Friday 19 July
17h00: Griquas v Pumas
19h15: Blue Bulls v Free State Cheetahs
Saturday 20 July
14h00: Sharks Western Province
Friday 26 July
19h15: Pumas v Blue Bulls
Saturday 27 July
15h00: Free State Cheetahs v Griquas
17h15: Western Province v Golden Lions
Friday 2 August
19h15: Free State Cheetahs v Golden Lions
Saturday 3 August
15h00: Pumas v Sharks
17h15: Blue Bulls v Griquas
Friday 9 August
15h00: Western Province v Pumas
Saturday 10 August
15h00: Sharks v Free State Cheetahs
17h15: Golden Lions v Blue Bulls
Friday 16 August
19h00: TGriquas v Western Province
Saturday 17 August
14h00: Pumas v Free State Cheetahs
Sunday 18 August
14h00: Golden Lions v Sharks
Saturday 24 August
15h00: Griquas v Golden Lions
17h15: Toyota Free State Cheetahs v Western Province
19h30: Blue Bulls v Sharks
Saturday 31 August - semi-finals
Saturday 7 September - final
Currie Cup First Division:
5/6 July
Valke v SWD Eagles
Leopards v EP Elephants
Griffons v Jaguares XV
Boland Cavaliers v Border Bulldogs
12/13 July
SWD Eagles v Leopards
Jaguares XV v Boland Cavaliers
EP Elephants v Griffons
Border Bulldogs v Valke
19/20 July
Leopards v Valke
Griffons v SWD Eagles
Boland Cavaliers v EP Elephants
Border Bulldogs v Jaguares XV
26/27 July
SWD Eagles v Boland Cavaliers
Valke v Griffons
Leopards v Border Bulldogs
EP Elephants v Jaguares XV
2/3 August
Griffons v Leopards
Boland Cavaliers v Valke
Jaguares XV v SWD Eagles
Border Bulldogs v EP Elephants
9/10 August
SWD Eagles v EP Elephants
Valke v Jaguares XV
Leopards v Boland Cavaliers
Griffons v Border Bulldogs
16/17 August
Boland Cavaliers v Griffons
Jaguares XV v Leopards
EP Elephants v Valke
Border Bulldogs v SWD Eagles
23/24 August - semi-finals
Friday, 30 August - final
Source: Sport24