Angola Presents Energetic Projects for Investments in Lisbon

Luanda — Angola is to present this Wednesday in Lisbon, several energetic projects to entice private investments.

The Angolan Secretary of State for Energy, António Belsa da Costa is since Monday in Lisbon and will take advantage of the 21st Forum Africa Energy to attract investments for the energy sector.

The Angolan authorities will also seek to attract private investments for a sector that needs to mobilize roughly USD 3 billion in infrastructures until 2022 to improve the current power capacity from 3.334 megawatts to 7.500 megawatts.

The forum is being attended by several African ministers of Energy namely of Mozambique, Cote D'ivore, Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa and Ethiopia, who are also seeking investment for the sector of energy.