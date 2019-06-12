Angola: HIV/Aids Incidence Rate Worries First Lady

Ondjiva — The Angolan First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, expressed concern on Tuesday about the incidence and prevalence of HIV/ IDS in the southern Cunene Province, set at 6.1 percent of new transmissions, considered the largest prevalence rate in the country.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, after Cunene, the provinces of Cuando Cubango with five percent and Moxico with four while Zaire have the lowest rate (0.5).

In reviewing her two-day visit to Cunene, as part of the "Nascer Livre para Brilhar" campaign (Born Free to Shine), Ana Dias Lourenço told the press that the region has the highest incidence rate and prevalence in the country, with a rate of 6.1 Percent.

"The province of Cunene is already part of the priorities of the campaign, which motivated this first work visit outside Luanda, to verify and evaluate the actual situation of care for pregnant women and their children and to present the local operational plan 2019/2021", he said.

The First Lady said that for the success of the "Born Free to Shine" campaign, it is necessary to establish partnerships with civil society organizations, religious leaders, traditional authorities, to facilitate the implementation of the province's HIV mother to child infection prevention.

"I believe that we leave here convinced that we need to work even harder in the cause of doing better so that our children are born free from HIV in a coordinated and systematized way, and this is our commitment to the province of Cunene," she said.

During the two-day visit, the first lady visited Ondjiva General Hospital and the municipalities of Ombadja and Namacunde.

Data from the health services in Cunene indicate that from January to April of this year, 108 babies from HIV-positive mothers were born free of HIV/AIDS at the Maternity Hospital of Ondjiva, minus 36 cases compared to the same previous period.

The was launched in December 2018, aiming to reduce the mother-to-child transmission rate from 26 percent in 2019 to 14 percent by 2021.

Ana Dias Lourenço returned to Luanda on Tuesday.