Angola: Can2019 - Minister Confirms Release of Funds for National Team

Luanda — The minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento Neto, confirmed on Tuesday in Luanda that last week the senior males National Football Team received last week the money needed for their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN2019), scheduled to happen from 21 June to 19 July in Cairo, Egypt.

National team preparing for AFCON2019

Without mentioning the amount, the minister said the team now received the last lump sum they need for a dignifying participation in the continental competition.

The squad are currently undergoing a training programme in Portugal.

In the CAN2019 Angola are in group E with Tunisia, Mauritania and Mali.