Angola Appeals for Nomination of a Prime Minister in Guinea Bissau

Luanda — Angola urged on Tuesday the authorities of Guinea Bissau, in special the president of the republic, José Mário Vaz, to appoint a prime minister, in line with the results of the parliamentary elections.

In a message addressed to the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, in Addis Ababa, Angolan Government underscore that according to Guinea Bissau's Constitution, it is a prerogative of the President of the Republic to nominate a prime minister.

On March 10, 2019 Guinea Bissau held its parliamentary elections which were considered free and fair and won by the African Party for the Independence of Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde (PAIGC).

The document highlights that the issue concerning the election of a Prime Minister and the need to schedule the presidential elections within the established deadlines, put Guinea Bissau at a true political crossroads to which the country's immediate future may depend.

Angola notes with concern the growing wave of public contestation with popular marches and public vigils for not appointing the Prime Minister says the note from the Angola permanent Representation to the African Union.

Angola is in its third term at the helm of the African Union Peace and Security council (2018/2020), jointly with Rwanda, Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Guinea Equatorial, Gabon, Kenya, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, Serra Leone, Togo, Zambia and Zimbabwe.