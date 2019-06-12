Kenya: FBI Pledges U.S. Support in Graft War

Nairobi — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has pledged the US support in Kenya's' fight against corruption.

This follows a meeting between the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji and DCI George Kinoti together with FBI deputy director David Bowdich.

In the meeting which took place at the bureau's headquarters, Bowdich also lauded the Anti-corruption efforts by the two.

"The Kenyan delegation led by @DCI_Kenya Director Mr. George Kinoti & @ODPP_KE Director Mr. Noordin Haji yesterday met with the Dep.Director @FBI Mr. David Bowdich at the FBI HQs. Mr. Bowdich lauded the Anti-corruption efforts by the duo & promised full support from the USA Gov't," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated through its twitter account.