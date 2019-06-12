Sudan: AU Envoy to Hold Press Conference Thursday

Sudanese government forces are responsible for a new series of war crimes in the country’s Darfur region,… Read more »

Khartoum — Envoy of African Union to Sudan, professor Mohamed Al-Hassan Labbat will hold a press conference at 12:30 noon on Thursday at AU premises in Khartoum to review the latest developments in his mission in Sudan.

