Sudan: Ansar Al-Sunna Calls for an All-Inclusive Government

Khartoum — The Ansar Al-Sunna Group has called the Sudanese forces and parties to reach consensus over program of interim period to achieve comprehensive peace throughout the country.

Member of the group's political committee, Suleiman Ibrahim Hammad in a statement to SUNA called for exclusion of nobody in formation of the coming government to avert the anti-revolutions which , he explained will undermine security and destabilize the country, stressing importance of putting consideration to the country's high interests, stability and unity.

He said efforts should be exerted to prevent regional and international interventions which will oblige us to pay price and expose us to pressure , calling for avoiding unfulfillment of agreements, negligence of people's interests, entering the country into unjustified internal wars and foreign interventions that led to imposition of economic blockade and international isolation of our country , which , he elaborated , were shortcomings of the former regime.

Hammad condemned incidents accompanied the sit-in dispersion which claimed lives of several sons of the country.

The member of political committee of ansar al-sunna group indicated that through constructive dialogue the all can reach a political agreement that will pull the country out of the current situation.