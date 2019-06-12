South Africa: 80-Year-Old Granny Murdered, 19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

press release

Willowvale Police arrested a 19-year-old man for the alleged murder of an 80-year-old woman. It is alleged that the deceased was stabbed on her upper body on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at about 15:40 at Sunduza Locality, Upper Mbhangcolo Village, Willowvale.

A community member saw the suspect stabbing the old woman. The eye witness raised an alarm and community members came in numbers. The suspect ran for his dear life, was chased and caught and police were informed. Police arrived and arrested him. He has been charged with murder. The motive behind the murder is not clear at this point in time. The deceased was identified as Nomaka Mhlaba aged 80. The suspect will appear before the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Thursday 13 June 2019, on a charge of murder. Butterworth Cluster Commander Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu condemned the brutal murder of an old defenceless woman. He applauded the community members for assisting the police in arresting the suspect.