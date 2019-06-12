12 June 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Teacher Shooting - KZN School Closed for the Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kaveel Singh

The KwaZulu-Natal school, where a teacher was shot and killed, will be shut down for the rest of the week, the Department of Education has said.

"The Department of Education has decided to suspend schooling at Masuku Primary School for the rest of the week," department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Wednesday.

Sboniso Nyawose, 48, was shot dead on Tuesday morning at the Folweni school, south of Durban.

He was allegedly shot dead by two men who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the news of the shooting was "painful".

"On behalf of the entire education fraternity, I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nyawose."

He called on authorities to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for "this barbaric and heartless act".

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the shooting occurred at 09:00.

"The victim was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Source: News24

South Africa

President Ramaphosa Named in Bosasa Report, Public Protector Confirms

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed in a letter to Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane that President… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.