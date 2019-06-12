South Africa: Teacher Shooting - KZN School Closed for the Week

The KwaZulu-Natal school, where a teacher was shot and killed, will be shut down for the rest of the week, the Department of Education has said.

"The Department of Education has decided to suspend schooling at Masuku Primary School for the rest of the week," department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said on Wednesday.

Sboniso Nyawose, 48, was shot dead on Tuesday morning at the Folweni school, south of Durban.

He was allegedly shot dead by two men who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the news of the shooting was "painful".

"On behalf of the entire education fraternity, I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nyawose."

He called on authorities to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for "this barbaric and heartless act".

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the shooting occurred at 09:00.

"The victim was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

